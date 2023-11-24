Aditya Narayan, Haarsh Limbachiyaa To Co-Host The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Finale

New Delhi: Over the course of its four months, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's most recent season has been successful and has created some memorable musical moments. On November 26, the show will come to an exciting conclusion with its 'Finale episode.' Every week, one contestant's dream will come true as the season winner is revealed, even though all the competitors have been singing exquisitely and seizing unique opportunities to release their original songs. So, out of the top 5 finalists, Albert, Nishtha, Sneha, Ranita, or Sonia, who will it be? Voting is open, so be sure to support your favourite contender.

In addition to season judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik, special guests will grace the finale episode to support the top 5 contestants, making it twice as exciting. The news that their beloved Govinda, along with his spouse Sunita Ahuja and seasoned actress Aruna Irani, will grace the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 finale will excite the devoted audience. Comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa will co-host the episode with Aditya Narayan. The final episode of the season promises to be a great deal of fun, laughter, and entertainment thanks to the two most gifted hosts in the television business.

Haarsh said, “I am so happy to be back on Zee TV that too with Aditya who’s like a bro to me. Hosting with him is both enjoyable and entertaining. The talent in this season is incredible, with all the singers being amazing. I believe every contestant is a winner. Even when I hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs with Bharti, we were left stunned by the quality of talent. The finale episode will be full of fun, I am sure the audience will enjoy it thoroughly.”

Though the season is ending, you can still cast your votes for your favourite contestants by visiting Zee5 or by giving the following missed calls: 8291829114 for Nishtha, 8291829115 for Sneha, 8291829116 for Ranita, and 8291829117 for Sonia.

Watch the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season finale on Zed TV only this Sunday at 9 p.m.