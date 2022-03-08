Aditya Narayan quits hosting 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', Vishal Dadlani writes, ‘Jaa, Adi....Jee le apni zindagi’

New Delhi: Singer and presenter Aditya Narayan announces quitting hosting popular singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ after being associated with them for 15 years. The finale of the latest season was held on Sunday (March 6) and Nileenjana Ray was announced as the winner. This was Aditya’s last season as the host. Remembering his journey on the show, Aditya penned a long note of gratitude for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Aditya credited Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for giving him his identity and wrote, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18 year old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes Time really does fly. Thank you Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother The best is yet to come,” wrote the singer.

Aditya post comprised a photo album from the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. In one of the pictures, he can be seen sitting next to his father and acclaimed singer Udit Narayan. In another, he can be seen sharing the stage with him. He also posted photos sharing the stage with judges Shankar Mahadevan,Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. And also with the contestants.

Reacting to Aditya’s emotional goodbye note, Vishal Dadlani posted a long heartfelt comment. “Man...kya boloon? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever its worth...I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don't have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi....Jee le apni zindagi! Love you man,” penned the composer.

Various others also reacted to Aditya’s post and wrote that he would be sorely missed.

On the personal front, Aditya became a father and welcomed a baby girl on February 24 with wife Shweta Agarwal.