Aditya Narayan to be part of Karan Johar's Bigg Boss 15 on OTT? Indian Idol host reacts

New Delhi: Rumours of singer, television presenter Adity Narayan being a contestant of the OTT version of Bigg Boss season 15, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, are rife. However, the Indian Idol host has cleared the air and said he is not going to be a part of the reality show now or ever in the capacity of a contestant. Aditya said he would love to host Bigg Boss one day.

“Contrary to speculation, I am not going to be a contestant on the upcoming season of #BigBoss or any season for that matter. Always happy to guest feature. Would even love to host it someday. But I have neither the time nor the inclination to participate. Best wishes to @colorstv @endemolshineind & the entire team for putting up a great show every year & I am sure this year will also be just as great,” wrote the singer on his Instagram story.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya’s wife Disha Parmar responded to the buzz of her being offered to be a contestant in the upcoming season of the reality show.

“This time, no. Not yet. But even if they do offer me, I don’t think I’ll be comfortable. It's a show which I don’t resonate with, I mean I don’t feel comfortable. I have been offered the show so many times, it's just that I never did it because I never felt I was right for it, and I still feel that. So I think I am going to avoid this time too,” Disha told Pinkvilla.

The new season of Bigg Boss 15 will be launched on the OTT platform Voot on August 8. The OTT version of the show will last for 6 weeks and will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The participants in the OTT version will be seen competing to get entry in the Salman Khan hosted television version of the show.

Rhea Chakraborty, Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani are speculated to be part of the upcoming season.