Africa's Zee Magic in French reaches 8 million viewers

Zee Magic has been creating “magique” for French Africans for nearly 5 spectacular years. The channel was launched on 1 October 2015 on Canal Plus and on Parabole Maurice on 6 November 2015, being the first channel to take Bollywood to Francophone Africa and to the Indian Ocean Islands. Zee Magic has been performing phenomenally well as per the reports pouring in from the different parts of Africa.

Since its launch in 2015, Zee Magic has brought non-stop entertainment to their viewers and been constantly breaking barriers. Last year, viewers were introduced to Mehek, the first-ever Bollywood produced series featuring actors from the African continent. Viewers are currently tuned into our nail-biting series Les Changements du Destin (Twist of Fate), Les Mensonges du Coeur (Lies of the Heart) and Gangaa

In continuing to keep the French market entertained, Zee Magic will be available on another platform later this year. Zee Magic is currently available on the following six CanalPlus ch51, Parabole Maurice ch144, StarTimes ch41 / StarSat ch618, Orange ch40 and Bleusat ch3 reaching 8 million French-speaking audiences in 24 African countries including Mauritius, Reunion Island, Senegal, Gabon, Mali, Benin, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Burundi, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Cameroon and Sierra Leone.

“It's an exciting time for Zee Magic as it grows its presence on various platforms to reach previously untapped parts of the francophone audience in Africa. We will continue to build on this by consistently providing innovative and engaging programming to our viewers and further expanding on new platforms,” says Harish Goyal, CEO of Africa and Asia Pacific.

“Our French-speaking viewers have embraced Zee Magic and we look forward to bringing more tailor-made entertainment to their homes”, says Ratna Siriah, Business Head Africa & Indian Ocean Islands.

The channel has a strong growing presence on social media, follow us on Facebook, Twitter @ZeeMagicAfrica