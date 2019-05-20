close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GOT

After coffee cup, GoT fans find water bottles in finale

While one bottle popped up behind Samwell Tarly's foot, eagle-eyed fans discovered another water bottle behind Ser Davos' chair.

After coffee cup, GoT fans find water bottles in finale
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Two weeks after fans discovered a coffee cup in a "Game of Thrones" scene, the final episode left them talking about a couple of water bottles that the makers of the fantasy drama series appeared to have forgotten to remove.

"#GameOfThrones coffee in episode 4 and now a water bottle in the finale #GameofThrones #GOT," wrote one user on Twitter on Monday.

While one bottle popped up behind Samwell Tarly's foot, eagle-eyed fans discovered another water bottle behind Ser Davos' chair.

"...First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode," wrote another Twitter user.

"When the writers just want to get over the show and leave a water bottle in the scene #GameOfThrones #watergate2019 #GameOfThronesFinale #starbuckscup all over again," wrote another.

The bottles popped up more than once over the course of several minutes. 

HBO network said the coffee cup that appeared in the fourth episode of the final season of "Game of Thrones" was a mistake, 

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys (the character Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke) had ordered a herbal tea," the company said in a statement, reported variety.com.

 

 

Tags:
GOTGame of Thronesgot season finaleDaenerys Targaryen
Next
Story

Game of Thrones finale: After the coffee cup, a plastic bottle appears in Westeros

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Exclusive conversation with Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Lok Sabha elections Exit Poll results