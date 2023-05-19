After Jennifer Mistry, Another Taarak Mehta Actress Calls Out Asit Kumarr Modi For His 'Misbehaviour'

New Delhi: Days after actress Jennifer Mistry from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, another cast member has called out the makers. Actress Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawri on the show for the longest, in her latest interview revealed how Asit Kumarr misbehaved with her. She also shared details of what would happen on the sets.

TAARAK MEHTA ACTRESS CALLS OUT MAKERS

Monika Bhadoriya told Hindustan Times, "I have fought for my money for over a year. Unhone har artist ka paisa rok rakha hai - whether it was Raj (Anadkat), Gurucharan (Singh) Bhai - sirf torture karne ke liye. Unke paas paise ki kami nahi hai." She shared the incident from the time when her mother was undergoing cancer treatment and the makers were unsupportive.

"I would spend the night at the hospital and they would call me early in the morning for a shoot. Even if I would say I am not in the right state of mind, they would force me to come. The worst part was that even after coming on shoot, I would wait, mera kuch kaam hi nahi hota tha," she said.

'THE MAKERS WOULD MISBEHAVE ON SETS...'

Recalling the time when her mom died, Monika shared how Asit Kumarr Modi insisted on her coming back to the sets for the shoot. "I was in a trauma but he only called me seven days after my mother’s death, asking me to report on the set. When I said I wasn’t in condition, his team said, ‘Hum aapko paisa de rahe hai, hum jab chahe aap ko khada hona padega chahe aap ki Mummy admit ho ya koi.’ I went to the set because I had no option and I would just cry everyday. Upar se unka torture and misbehave bhi karte the.They would call me on the set an hour before the call time. Itni gundagardi hai unke set pe. He (Asit) says ‘I’m a God’."

She added that was the moment she decided to not work with him, "Maine bola mujhe kaam hi nahi karna aisi jagah jaha pe aapko kaam karke aisa lage ki issey better suicide karlo. Jo koi aaraha hai badtameezi se baat kar raha hai, sohil sabse badtameezi se baat karte hai."

Monika quit the show in 2019 and further went on to add that current cast members will never speak against him.

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated actress Jennifer Mistry, who had been associated with the sitcom for the last 15 years and played Roshan Sodhi on the show levelled serious allegations against the makers at the workplace. She quit the show after being a part of it for more than a decade.