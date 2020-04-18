After Lord Ram kills Raavan, Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' to be replaced by 'Uttar Ramayan' on Doordarshan - Check date, timings

New Delhi: Re-telecasting of old shows on Doordarshan has been a fruitful decision. With millions thronging the TV sets on more time to watch their favourite epics Ramayan and Mahabharat again amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc - these narratives certainly brought some peace and wisdom at homes.

Now, in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', we have reached the episode where Lord Ram is about to kill Raavan and take Devi Sita back home.

So, after the grand celebrations, the 'Ramayan' will be replaced by 'Uttar Ramayan' on DD National from April 19, 2020 at 9 pm, Sunday.

Doordarshan shared the news on Twitter: Watch #UttarRamayan - 19th April, Sunday at 9 pm only on

'Ramayan' received so much love from the audiences back in the late 80s and early 90s that even today, when the government decided to re-telecast it amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak - the show has topped TRPs.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' started from March 28, 2020. One episode is telecast in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively. Besides Ramayan, another epic saga BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' too has made a comeback to television screens and is telecast on DD Bharti.