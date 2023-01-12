topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
EKTA KAPOOR

After 'Naagin 6' star Tejasswi Prakash, Ekta Kapoor to cast a new face for her film from Bigg Boss 16!

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Ekta Kapoor is also excited to enter Bigg Boss 16 house to cast a new face for an upcoming film.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 03:32 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

After 'Naagin 6' star Tejasswi Prakash, Ekta Kapoor to cast a new face for her film from Bigg Boss 16!

Mumbai: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has announced that she will be casting a new face for her upcoming film and would enter the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to look for the cast. Ekta also bid adieu to Tejasswi Prakash, who had bagged Ekta's 'Naagin' Season 6 while she was in the Bigg Boss 15 house last season.

As the show's sixth season is wrapping up, Ekta penned an emotional note for Tejasswi, whom she tagged as Nagina. Ekta wrote, "Lots of love for this nagina! Found her in the bigg boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her!"

She is also excited to enter Bigg Boss 16 house to cast a new face for an upcoming film.

"Hopefully going to big boss for an exciting film announcement, let's see who we find there this time #byebyyenagin."

In another video, sharing the promo of Naagin 6, she bid adieu to the show.

'Naagin 6' is soon going to wrap up and Ekta wrote: "As we introduce a new folklore weekend show .Time to say bye to my favourite show n India's biggest folklore franchise #naagin6 ! This season marked@d comback@n found its place right with season one n three! Thanku for all d love and now for the next .JAI MATA DI. P.s to the team party zaroor hogi."

Live Tv

Ekta KapoorBigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 newsSalman KhanBB 16Tejasswi PrakashNaagin 6

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?