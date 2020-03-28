हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramayan

After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan brings back 'Mahabharat', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', 'Byomkesh Bakshi' and others - Check TV program list

A day after the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the popular show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will once again be telecast. Doordarshan (DD) has decided to air a few other top-rated shows of the lates 80s and 90s for viewers in the testing times of coronavirus pandemic. 

After &#039;Ramayan&#039;, Doordarshan brings back &#039;Mahabharat&#039;, Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s &#039;Circus&#039;, &#039;Byomkesh Bakshi&#039; and others - Check TV program list
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: A day after the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the popular show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will once again be telecast. Doordarshan (DD) has decided to air a few other top-rated shows of the lates 80s and 90s for viewers in the testing times of coronavirus pandemic. 

Doordarshan shared the good news with fans on Twitter. After 'Ramayan', another epic saga 'Mahabharata' will be telecast again on DD Bharti. BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' was hugely popular in those days and would make viewers glued to their TV screens. 

Other than 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', DD is bringing back other classic shows like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', Rajit Kapur's 'Byomkesh Bakshi' for the audience. 

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown which will help restrain the further spread of COVID-19. The world right now is facing a tough time and to make things easier, social distancing has been put in practice. 

With so much happening around us, watching 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' and other shows from the golden days will definitely bring in some minutes of positivity and relief. 

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' start from March 28, 2020. One episode will be shown in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively. 

 

Tags:
RamayanMahabharatShah Rukh KhanCircusByomkesh BakshiDoordarshanDDCoronavirusCOVID19
Next
Story

Entertainment News: With 'Ramayan' back on Doordarshan, netizens flood internet with 'happy viewing' messages

Must Watch

PT19M16S

Millions of laborers on the roads despite lockdown in the country