After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan brings back 'Mahabharat', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', 'Byomkesh Bakshi' and others - Check TV program list

New Delhi: A day after the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the popular show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will once again be telecast. Doordarshan (DD) has decided to air a few other top-rated shows of the lates 80s and 90s for viewers in the testing times of coronavirus pandemic.

Doordarshan shared the good news with fans on Twitter. After 'Ramayan', another epic saga 'Mahabharata' will be telecast again on DD Bharti. BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' was hugely popular in those days and would make viewers glued to their TV screens.

Other than 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', DD is bringing back other classic shows like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', Rajit Kapur's 'Byomkesh Bakshi' for the audience.

Don't Say We Didn't Tell You@iamsrk is coming to your home Watch your favorite TV Series from 1989 #Circus tonight at 8 pm on @DDNational We know you are already in for the #21DaysChallenge So here is one more reason to #StayHomeIndia #SRK #SRKians pic.twitter.com/0ELrsNZAaP — PIB in Maharashtra #StayHome (@PIBMumbai) March 28, 2020

MUST WATCH -#RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever!

Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi in few minutes at 11 am only on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/1wsa1Lj70a — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) March 28, 2020

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown which will help restrain the further spread of COVID-19. The world right now is facing a tough time and to make things easier, social distancing has been put in practice.

With so much happening around us, watching 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' and other shows from the golden days will definitely bring in some minutes of positivity and relief.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' start from March 28, 2020. One episode will be shown in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively.