Mumbai: Actors including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal recently visited the sets of 'sets of the television show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'.

Karan Kundrra on Friday took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with the cast of 'Khel Khel Mein'.

In one of the photographs, we can see Akshay, Fardeen, Ammy and Aditya posing for a groupfie with Aly Goni, Karan, Bharti Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma and Kashmera Shah among others.

Have a look:

"All the Best to the entire team of #KhelKhelMein for their release...! #LaughterChefs killin it!!!! @colorstv," Karan captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the trailer for 'Khel Khel Mein' was unveiled.Akshay took to Instagram to share the exciting trailer with his fans and captioned the post, "Khel khel mein dosti aur pyaar ka rang chadega, masti aur mazaak, sab kuch milega! #KhelKhelMein trailer out now. Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024."

The trailer of 'Khel Khel Mein' opens by introducing everyone to the plot, which centres around seven friends who gather for a dinner party and end up playing a game in a room. All of them surrender their phones, after which the secrets and lies begin to unravel, exposing hidden truths about each other.

Recently, Akshay Kumar, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, delighted fans by recreating the iconic dance steps from their film Heyy Babyy and blending them with moves from 'Hauli Hauli,' a new song from his upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein.'

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the 'Tees Maar Khan' actor dropped a fun-filled reel featuring the trio. Their energetic performance brought a nostalgic touch, celebrating their past collaboration while teasing their new project.

Along with the video, Akshay added a caption that read, "When Heyy Babyy meets Hauli Hauli. We had a blast doing this khel khel mein, now you guys create your reels with your friends on #HauliHauli, share with us and we'll reshare the best ones. Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August, 2024."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal are also a part of it.