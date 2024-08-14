Akshay Kumar And 'Khel Khel Mein' Cast Heat Up The Kitchen In ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Cook-Off

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of Colors' hit show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment,’ prepare for a culinary clash as a star-studded cook-off heats up the kitchen. Celebrating their upcoming film ‘Khel Khel Mein’, Bollywood action icon Akshay Kumar joins forces with Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal for a high-energy kitchen showdown.

In this sizzling episode, the stars will trade their movie sets for the kitchen, facing off in a fierce cooking competition. The show features two electrifying teams: Team Khel Khel Mein, led by Akshay Kumar and his film's cast, and Team Tel Tel Mein, spearheaded by Laughter Chefs' own Aly Goni. Both teams will tackle the challenge of crafting Thailand’s beloved dishes, Pad Thai and Som Tum, raising the stakes in this culinary battle.

Adding to the excitement, the Laughter Chefs will infuse the episode with Rakshabandhan celebrations. Host Bharti Singh will adorn the set with festive decorations and tie rakhis to the men, creating a vibrant atmosphere. The surprises continue as the Laughter Chefs present Bharti with lavish gifts, including a stunning watch from Rahul Vaidya and 1 lakh rupees from Karan and Arjun.

Amidst the festive cheer and hearty laughter, the question arises on which team will emerge victorious and claim the coveted title.



Tune in to 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment,' every Thursday and Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors.