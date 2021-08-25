हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kapil Sharma Show

Akshay Kumar rings up Shah Rukh Khan on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar brought a big smile to a fan's face while promoting his latest release 'Bell Bottom' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Akshay Kumar rings up Shah Rukh Khan on &#039;The Kapil Sharma Show&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar brought a big smile to a fan's face while promoting his latest release 'Bell Bottom' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

In a segment, when Kapil asked the audience members who is the one person they would like to get hijacked with, a fan quickly replied 'Shahrukh Khan'. 

The female fan even professed that she wants to get married to a person like Shah Rukh.

In order to fulfil her wish of speaking to Shah Rukh, Akshay dialled Shah Rukh's number only to find that his number was switched off. 

The fan hilariously asks Akshay to dial Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan's number which leaves everyone including the cast of 'Bell Bottom' in splits. 

Along with Akshay, actors Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani were present on the show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. 

Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda among many others make a comeback on the show. 

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kapil Sharma ShowAkshay KumarAkshay Kumar calls Shahrukh KhanAkshay Kumar fir fans
Next
Story

Bigg Boss OTT Day 16 written updates: Major TWIST inside the house, Neha Bhasin ditches Millind Gaba!

Must Watch

PT7M10S

DNA: Narayan Rane Vs Uddhav Thackeray - Is it a crime to speak against CM?