All new episodes of marquee TV shows back on air on ZEE5 Global

From July 13th, viewers across 190+ global markets will be able to watch fresh episodes of their favourite shows on ZEE5 Global, the largest OTT platform for Indian content. Family dramas Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are set to be back on-air with new episodes including special feature episodes of 90 minutes each, while Ronit Roy starrer Kehne Ko Humsafar returned with 8 new episodes of its new season.

After nearly three months of production being stalled, fresh episodes of top daily soaps across channels are back on ZEE5 Global. Last month adhering strictly to the safety guidelines rolled out by the Producers Guild of India, Zee has commenced shooting of its Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla and Telugu content.

ZEE5 Global has recently aired its Season Recap series called 'Kahani Ab Tak' last week and is currently streaming a series of lockdown special episodes called 'Lockdown Ke Kisse' from popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and more from 6th to 12th July.

These episodes will feature fresh content as a progression to the existing story and would be the engaging prelude before the upcoming post-shoot resumption story. The segment will bridge the gap between pre-lockdown and post-lockdown plots.

In regional content, Zee Bangla has resumed production and streaming of new episodes for its top-rated shows including Krishnakoli, Alo chhaya, Rani Rashmoni and more. Zee Keralam has planned to launch a new fiction show Karthikadeepam and is currently streaming dubbed supernatural fantasy series, Nagini. Meanwhile, reality shows such as SaReGaMaPa Finale and DKD Lil Masters are currently on hold.

Zee Telugu resumed streaming original episodes of all prime time and non-prime time shows.

Zee Kannada has commenced shooting and content delivery of daily shows Jothe Jotheyalli, Gattimela, Paaru, Kamali, Bramhagantu and Yaare Nee Mohini, while long running shows Radha Kalyana and Subbalakshmi Samsara go off air. The streaming giant also released a lockdown special episode of popular reality show SaReGaMaPa Super Stars, SaReGaMaPa Maneyindha Manoranjane. The long-running and beloved music contest that launched its 17th Season earlier this year has also resumed shooting from 10th July.

“Our TV Shows across ZEE network channels are hugely popular across markets and we see a huge love among global audiences for the shows and characters. We are delighted to have all these much-loved TV shows across languages now back on air for our viewers after a long hiatus. This is quite a blockbuster month where we not only have special edition episodes of marquee shows but also a strong line-up of Direct to Digital releases for our viewers to look forward to.” said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global.