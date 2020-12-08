Amazon Original film 'Unpaused' trailer hits online - Watch

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video's 'Unpaused' brings together 5 of the most prolific directors in Hindi cinema - Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, and Avinash Arunto create OTT giant's original Hindi anthology film.

'Unpaused' will release on December 18, 2020, in over 200 countries and territories.

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of Unpaused - an anthology of five Hindi short films filmed during the pandemic and featuring stories about new beginnings.

Glitch

Director: Raj and DK

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher

"We are excited to extend our successful association with Amazon Prime Video and explore a new genre together,” said Raj and DK, adding, “Creating The Family Man was a liberating experience for us as content creators. And the assurance of thinking unconstrained encouraged us to extend our collaboration with Glitch. We loved making the short, as we tried a new style and genre! It was a bizarrely unique experience shooting it during the pandemic, and with all kinds of restrictions. We hope the audience will appreciate this new effort!”



Vishaanu

Director: Avinash Arun

Cast: Abhishek Banerjee and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan

"After the recent success of Paatal Lok I am delighted to extend my collaboration with Amazon Prime Video with a new genre,”, said director Avinash Arun, “It has been an introspective journey for all of us, as we seek to convey these messages through this film, in association with Amazon Prime Video. It has also challenged us to drum up innovative ways of telling a story, keeping in mind safety and health protocols, that are the need of the hour."



Chaand Mubarak

Director: Nitya Mehra

Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah and Shardul Bharadwaj

Director, Nitya Mehra said, “It felt great to be back on set and back on shoot after months of being indoors. I was happy that Amazon said it wasn’t just about the lockdown, but it was about them wanting us to tell stories that reflected positivity and that’s how Chaand Mubarak came about because I wanted to actually celebrate an unlikely friendship. I am always happy to join forces with Amazon Prime video, I feel they’re my creative collaborators, a home away from home.”

Rat – A – Tat

Director: Tannishtha Chatterjee

Cast: Rinku Rajguru and Lillete Dubey

"In such unprecedented times, new beginnings are the only hope for many across the world. It’s inspiring to join creative forces with 4 incredibly talented directors and collaborate with Amazon Prime Video, the writers Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra, producer Rangita Nandy and the actors to bring alive one such story out of many many stories of these really special times. Shot under lockdown rules it was both exciting and challenging to bring alive the story. I hope the viewers relate and connect with it the way we connected and felt while making it", said Tannishtha Chatterjee.



Apartment

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh

"Being a part of Unpaused was a no brainer as far as we at Emmay were concerned. Not only was it an opportunity to be part of this wonderful ensemble of storytellers and allow us to take one more step in the collaborative relationship we had forged with Amazon Prime with the soon to be released Mumbai Diaries, but it also personally allowed me to explore complex emotions in a simple way, one that the traditional format would never have permitted me to do", said director Nikkhil Advani