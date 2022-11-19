Amitabh Bachchan asks Kartik Aaryan's lookalike 'Unki female following bohot...'-Watch

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has had a successful year with his blockbuster release, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Amitabh Bachchan couldn't agree more with the actor who is one of the country's biggest heartthrobs, and though he now has a lot of children, family, and male audiences as fans, he has always been a favourite of the female fans. In a recent promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kartik is seen making an appearance, and the reason is his fan.

In the upcoming episode, the contestant who is a big fan of the young superstar, as he dons looks of some of his characters and calls himself Kartik Aaryan in his intro video to which Amitabh Bachchan replies, "Unki female following bohot zada hai, aapki?" (He has a very huge female fan following, and you?)

Towards the end of the promo, Big B asks for a surprise for the contestant to be shown and there Kartik makes his appearance in the episode as he appears on video call to speak to the fan contestant who can't contain his happiness with this surprise.

Here is the video of their interaction:

Kartik Aaryan, A Star with a huge female fan following sharing his fan moment at Kaun Banega Crorepati #KartikAaryan #KaunBanegaCrorePati #KBC2022pic.twitter.com/pXtBVolXga — Tush (@kartiktush) November 18, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, his upcoming next, 'Freddy' is all set to hit digital screens from 2nd December while its theme track, Kaala Jaadu is busy winning hearts as it became the most viewed video in 24 hours of its drop. The actor is also currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha and will also be seen in Shehzada, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.