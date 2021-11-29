हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan bursts in tears on Kaun Banega Crorepati 1000th episode with daughter Shweta, granddaughter Navya Naveli

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently hosted the 1000th episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', got teary-eyed on the sets and extended his gratitude to fans for their constant love and support to him and the show. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

As 'Kaun Benga Crorepeti' completed the 1000 episodes this week, Amitabh's daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graced the 'Shandaar Shukravaar' and played the game.

A preview of the upcoming episode was shared by Sony TV official on its Instagram account on Monday. In the promo, Shweta asks Amitabh how he is feeling about the show completing 1000 episodes. "Aise laga meri duniya badal gai (it seems as my whole world has changed)," Amitabh replies.

The promo then shows a montage of the iconic winning moments of previous crorepatis from Harshvardhan Navathe, who was the first crorepati on the show in 2000 to Sushil Kumar, who won the top prize of Rs 5 crore in 2011.

In another video, shared by the makers, Amitabh Bachchan jokes that Shweta and Navya are in for a tough time. Navya asks Amitabh about his preparations to host the two of them, "Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how they have prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?" To this, Big B replies, "Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze)." Shweta then jokes, "He waited for 999 episodes to get done."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Runway 34', 'GoodBye', and 'Mayday' in the pipeline. He was last seen in 'Chehre', which was released in theatres on August 27, 2021. 

