New Delhi: Aamir Khan has always left everyone stunned with his amazing work on screen. While the superstar is adored for his performances, he has also earned heaps of praise for his philanthropic efforts toward the betterment of society. One notable example is his dedication to learning Marathi to communicate better with the community. This was revealed by Amitabh Bachchan on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

When Aamir Khan went to Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan noticed how Aamir made a sincere effort to learn the language to communicate better with the local communities. He said "I have seen the effort you have put into learning Marathi in order to communicate and connect with the locals. I've even heard you speak Marathi, and I must admit that I'm envious because I've been trying to learn it too, but I'm still not as skilled."

Aamir Khan and his son Junaid surprise Big B with a special entry on his birthday. It then shows Aamir dancing to the superhit track ‘Jooma Chumma De De’ from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Hum’.

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.