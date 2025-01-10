New Delhi: Tonight’s episode of popular knowledge-based game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, viewers will be introduced to Pavitra Lal from West Bengal. Pavitra, who works at a diagnostic center, shares his heartfelt story on the show, revealing his urgent need for money, as there are numerous responsibilities weighing on his mind. His words resonate with many, highlighting the struggles that come with balancing life's challenges.



Amitabh Bachchan asks him ''My best wishes are with you; but have you ever thought about what you’ll do if you get the money?''

To which Pavitra replies, ''I need 25-30 lakh. I have a loan, and my father has passed away. The house is falling apart, so it’s causing some problems, it needs maintenance. Also, my mother is often ill, and there are medical expenses for her. I’m also not married yet, my salary is low, and that’s why no one wants me to marry their daughter.''



During the segment wherein audience members ask questions, Amitabh Bachchan mentions, ''I am also very fond of Sourav Ganguly. It is believed that when Sourav Ganguly became the captain, there was a different kind of energy in the team. I can’t forget that moment when he was playing abroad aur jeet gaye tabh jo kameez utaar ke ghumaaya hai … Bata diya unhone, hum log India hai. You can see it during the commentary as well, when players of the other team keep praising their own team. But Saurav Da is never like that, he is neutral, and sometimes he even gives them a scolding. He has a lot of strength.''

