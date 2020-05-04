हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' to go completely digital in selection, screening process

The registrations will commence for the latest season from May 9 till May 22, where Amitabh Bachchan will ask one new question every night on the channel, which can be answered either through SMS or through an app.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' to go completely digital in selection, screening process

Mumbai: The twelfth season of the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to make its selection process completely digital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the season's registration promo, Bachchan shot the video from his home, remotely directed by "Dangal" helmer Nitesh Tiwari.

The registrations will commence for the latest season from May 9 till May 22, where Bachchan will ask one new question every night on the channel, which can be answered either through SMS or through an app.

"For the first time in the history of KBC, the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally... This is the season of firsts and we are confident that this season will redefine the power of knowledge," an official said in a statement.

The second step would be screening, where participants who have answered the registration questions correctly and have been shortlisted by the randomiser based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria, will be reached out to, telephonically, for further assessment.

The third step will be online audition on general knowledge test aided by a video submission.

The final round will be personal interview with the shortlisted candidates, which will be conducted remotely via video call. The entire selection process will be verified by an independent audit firm.

 

The selection process will be conducted digitally, through an app.

