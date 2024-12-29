Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'Security Snub', Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Denied Entry By Police

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is a hub for inspiring joutneys and the legendary actor's untold stories. This New Year's Eve episode promises to be an unforgettable celebration as iconic singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan bring their magic and incredible talent to the stage.

The duo will join Big B to share captivating stories from their remarkable careers and personal lives. Their mesmerizing performaces will fill the air with the magic of music, creating the perfect atmosphere to welcome 2025.

In addition to their soulful renditions, Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan will charm the audience with delightful anecdotes and memories from their illustrious careers, making the evening a beautiful mix of inspiration, entertainment, and joy.

Amitabh Bachchan, share an amusing yet humbling incident from his life, recalling a time when he was denied entry by security despite being the star performer of the event. Mr. Bachchan laughed at the irony and shared, "I am talking about the 80s when we first started doing stage shows. My journey began with a show in America, and it was such a hit that it created a lot of excitement among the audience. Later, when I was about to perform in Chicago, the organizers suggested that since the show had become so popular, I should not enter from the stage. Instead, they proposed that I walk through the audience, and they would set up a gate for me to enter from there. So, as I made my way to the gate for the performance, the police stopped us. They told me, 'You cannot go in.' I said, 'I’m the performer, I need to go in".

Recalling SRK’s similar experiences Big B further said, "Shah Rukh Khan also once shared a similar experience with me. During a show in Delhi, when his popularity was at its peak, the program was being held specifically for him. He was late to arrive, and as he tried to enter, the police stopped him. He told them, 'I’m Shah Rukh Khan!' The officer replied, 'You might be Shah Rukh Khan, but you can’t go inside.' This kind of thing happens quite often."



Kaun Banega Crorepati 16's upcoming episode will air this Tuesday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.