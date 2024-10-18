Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan On Hot Seats To Promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan On Hot Seats To Promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In an exciting promotional event for their upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan brought their infectious energy to the sets of the iconic quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’ The promo for the episode has just been released, featuring the duo sharing light-hearted banter and delightful moments with the legendary host, Amitabh Bachchan.

The chemistry between Kartik and Vidya was palpable as they showcased their playful side while discussing the horror-comedy film. Dressed in stylish outfits, both actors engaged in witty repartees, with Kartik’s humorous quips eliciting laughter from the audience and Amitabh alike. Vidya aka the OG Manjulika, aced it with her iconic Manjulika scream “Aamhi Manjulika,”creating an atmosphere of fun and excitement.

Vidya posted the promo video on her social media handle that read, “Watch @kartikaaryan and me in Kaun Banega Crorepati with @amitabhbachchan on 18th October, 9PM only on @sonytvofficial.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates!

NEWS ON ONE CLICK