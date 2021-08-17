Ankit Bathla on 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2': Comebacks are always great

Mumbai: Television actor Ankit Bathla, of ‘Thapki Pyar Ki' fame, who is all busy playing ‘Wasim in the web series ‘Crimes and Confessions is excited by the conjectures being made about his return to the Season 2 of the popular daily soap.

Ankit, who played ‘Dhruv Pandey' in ‘Thapki Pyar Ki', is also buzzed about whether he will be a part of the show's upcoming second season.

"Well, if I'm doing ‘Thapki Pyar Ki' or not, I really can't comment at the moment. I can't reveal if I'm part of it. However, I can say that comebacks are always great. It is like a medal. It is like you were a part of the season, and it was so successful that it is coming back."

He seems to be satisfied with his web show ‘Crimes and Confessions'. Ankit quipped: "I am now excited that I'm a part of this web show and I am looking forward to doing more such content on the web. The kind of love I've received for ‘Crimes and Confessions' is insane. I'm glad that the show is doing so well."

‘Crimes and Confessions' is streaming on ALTBalaji.