हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankit Bathla

Ankit Bathla on 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2': Comebacks are always great

Television actor Ankit Bathla, of ‘Thapki Pyar Ki' fame, who is all busy playing ‘Wasim in the web series ‘Crimes and Confessions is excited by the conjectures being made about his return to the Season 2 of the popular daily soap.

Ankit Bathla on &#039;Thapki Pyar Ki 2&#039;: Comebacks are always great
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television actor Ankit Bathla, of ‘Thapki Pyar Ki' fame, who is all busy playing ‘Wasim in the web series ‘Crimes and Confessions is excited by the conjectures being made about his return to the Season 2 of the popular daily soap.

Ankit, who played ‘Dhruv Pandey' in ‘Thapki Pyar Ki', is also buzzed about whether he will be a part of the show's upcoming second season.

"Well, if I'm doing ‘Thapki Pyar Ki' or not, I really can't comment at the moment. I can't reveal if I'm part of it. However, I can say that comebacks are always great. It is like a medal. It is like you were a part of the season, and it was so successful that it is coming back."

He seems to be satisfied with his web show ‘Crimes and Confessions'. Ankit quipped: "I am now excited that I'm a part of this web show and I am looking forward to doing more such content on the web. The kind of love I've received for ‘Crimes and Confessions' is insane. I'm glad that the show is doing so well."

‘Crimes and Confessions' is streaming on ALTBalaji.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ankit BathlaDhruv PandeyThapki Pyaar KiThapki Pyar Ki 2New season
Next
Story

Exclusive: Arunita Kanjilal and I are friends, my wish is to playback for Salman Khan, says Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan

Must Watch

PT15M34S

Afghanistan Crisis: 130 Indians reached Jamnagar, Gujarat