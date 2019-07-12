Ankit Bathla set to play Arjun on TV

Mumbai: 'Thapki Pyar Ki' actor Ankit Bathla will essay the role of Arjun in the upcoming television show, 'Paramavatar Shri Krishna'.

Depicting the varied tales of Krishna's life, 'Paramavatar Shri Krishna' will now be seen tracing the central story of the Mahabharata in its 20-year leap.

Presenting the tales of the five Pandavas, the show will also depict the journey of the powerful King Arjun and highlight his spiritual relation with Lord Krishna.

"I have always been fascinated with mythological tales since childhood and loved listening to them than watching or reading it myself. As an actor, I always wanted to work on a mythological show and portray a character of vital significance with a bold and strong personality," Ankit said.

"When the role of Arjun came by, it was a perfect match. The name stands for exemplary courage, dedication and self-belief even today. Arjun's valour, diligence, and faith in Lord Krishna, and accepting him as his philosopher and guide, was a great turning point in the Bhagavad Gita. I have always admired him, and I am glad that I got this opportunity to portray him on screen," he added.