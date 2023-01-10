Ankit Gupta trend on social media as his 'fans demand Ankit in BB'

New Delhi: It's been weeks since the Udaariyaan actor Ankit Gupta has been shockingly evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The fans couldn't stop wishing for him to return to the show and trend "FANS DEMAND ANKIT IN BB"

Actor Ankit Gupta is known for playing the lead in popular shows like Sadda Haq, Begusarai, and Udaariyaan. The actor was recently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss where he was loved by his fans for his witty humor, calm personality, and dashing looks.

The actor was shockingly evicted from the house despite having votes to save him. The fans were in shock and couldn't process why he was evicted. The actor is trending on social media with his fans to bring him back on the show. The actor has bowed to the immense love and support that he is receiving and said that if the channels call him back he would re-enter the house for the love of his fans.

The actor has confirmed that he will be seen in the new show 'Junooniyat' produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. When asked to Ankit, who he sees as the finalists of this season. His answer surprised everyone. He said, "I see myself in the top two for sure. And if you ask me who's the strongest contestant of the season, it has to be Priyanka. So I'd see myself being one of the two finalists alongside her". The actor has not confirmed his return to the show but his fans can't wait to see him back as a contestant in the house.