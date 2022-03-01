Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain get married in ‘Marathi style’ on Smart Jodi- WATCH!

NEW DELHI: Renowned TV actor Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot with her longtime beau Vicky Jain last year, has now made a digital debut with her hubby for a new reality show.

The cuties will be soon in a Star Plus’ reality show, titled ‘Smart Jodi.’

Sharing the promo on her Instagram account, Ankita urged her fans to watch the show.

In the recently released promo, Ankita and Vicky can be seen making a grand entry on the stage on the song 'Ek Dil Ek Jaan' from Padmaavat.

During the promo, Ankita's mom can be seen saying, “Shaadi bohot lavish hui, magar ek cheez reh gayi, ek Marathi style mein shaadi ho jaye.”

After which the couple can be seen doing a Marathi wedding and later also completed wedding rituals on stage.

For the unversed, ‘Smart Jodi’ is a new reality show that will feature 10 celebrity couples, who will be competing against each other to win tasks. Other contestants of the show include- Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan among others.