Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain To Get Eliminated From The House Due To Violation Of Contract Clause!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved and talked-about reality shows in the TV industry. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have emerged as two of the strongest contestants on the show. While Ankita is being praised for her mature outlook and bold personality, netizens are calling Vicky the mastermind and red flag of this season. Tonight, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan can be seen bashing the couple for breaking a clause in the contract of the show and fans are shocked.

The couple has been ruling the hearts of the Bigg Boss viewers ever since the 17th season began. However, it seems Ankita and Vicky have invited a big trouble for themselves and they might even get thrown out of the house for the same.

In a new promo from tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronts Vicky about his secret phone call with co-contestant Neil Bhat before entering the show. He said, "The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?" To this, Vicky says, "Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show."

Salman then asked Ankita, "Ankita, did you know that Vicky had spoken to Neil?" She replied, "Sir, I got to know about it later,."

Salman then asked the lawyer in the house Sana Raees Khan to explain what it could mean, she informs, "Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation." This has come as a shocker for the fans of Ankita and Vicky. Whether or not the makers will eliminate the couple, only time will tell.