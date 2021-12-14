Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: ‘Dulhe Raja’ arrives in vintage car to take his 'Dulhaniya' home!

New Delhi: Amid all the wedding festivities, finally Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain today.

As per the latest updates, the Dulhe Raja has arrived in style in his vintage car along with his family and friends.

Clad in a cream-coloured sherwani, he completed his look with matching doshala and a turban along with black glares. In the later part of the video, ladkiwale can be seen welcoming the groom.

The video is shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani and it has gone viral on social media.

The duo will tie the knot at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Earlier today, Ankita and Vicky had their lavish sangeet ceremony which was attended by many biggies of the industry.

Ankita’s co-star from Manikarnika: The Queen on Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut was also seen gracing the event and also blessed the soon-to-be-married couple. She even shared pictures of the occasion on her social media account.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by Ankita’s friends Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahi Vij, Shraddha Arya, Sana Makbul, Ekta Kapoor among others.

Despite injury in her leg, Ankita can be seen dancing her heart out. Her videos from the fun-filled celebrations are going viral on social media.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been dating for more than 3 years now and never miss a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Vicky Jain has always stood like a rock through Ankita’s thick and thin.

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few.

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.