Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's sangeet ceremony UNSEEN photos, Kangana Ranaut holds new bride's hand!

New Delhi: TV star Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain had the wedding of their dreams on December 14 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. On Thursday, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress shared unseen pictures from her sangeet ceremony and they're as glorious as ever.

In the pics, Ankita is seen dancing with the love of her life Vicky and enjoying every minute of it.

Ankita’s co-star from Manikarnika: The Queen on Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut was also seen in one of the photos. Kangana had also shared pictures of the occasion on her social media account.

Both the friends were seen chit-chatting with each other and also enjoyed the dance performances done by the family and friends for them. Their videos have gone viral on social media as many fan pages have shared them on their Instagram pages.

For the occasion, Ankita opted for a silver shimmery lehenga while Vicky wore a black jacket with coordinated silver embroidery and pants.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by Ankita’s friends Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahi Vij, Shraddha Arya, Sana Makbul, Ekta Kapoor among others.

While prepping for her wedding festivities this month, the actress had injured her leg and was advised rest by the doctors. She even shared the picture of her sprained leg in her social media post.

Despite the injury, Ankita can be seen dancing her heart out. Her videos from the fun-filled celebrations are going viral on social media.