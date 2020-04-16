Another epic throwback pic from ‘Ramayan’ takes over internet, this time Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares frame with her sisters

New Delhi: The cast of Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ has made us nostalgic yet again. This time it’s Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala’s Throwback Thursday treat to us and we couldn’t be more elated. Dipika, who played Sita in ‘Ramayan’, has shared a million-dollar picture of herself surrounded by her on-screen sisters on the sets of the show. “Ramayan girl power. Sita ji with her sisters,” she captioned the post.

Here’s the photo she shared:

Ever since ‘Ramayan’ started airing on TV again, we have seen a lot of rare pictures of the cast. Thanks to the digital age, too. Dipika, 54, is quite active on social media and so are her co-stars Arun Govil, who starred as Lord Ram, and Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman.

Last week, the trio had treated us to an unseen photo of the entire cast and crew of ‘Ramayan’. Take a look:

‘Ramayan’, which aired in the Eighties, made a historic comeback on the small screen in March as Doordarshan (DD) decided to air some old top-rated shows of the lates 80s and 90s for viewers owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Ramayan airs twice on TV - in the morning from 9 am to 10 am and in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm.