Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is highest-paid TV actress, charges a staggering Rs 3 lakh fee per episode!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently on cloud nine with the stupendous success of her daily soap Anupamaa has reportedly beaten her contemporaries to become the highest-paid TV actress.

According to a report on BollywoodLife.com, Rupali Ganguly started off with a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. However, she has now commanded Rs 3 lakh.

However, the fee details of the actress have not been confirmed by the star or the production house as yet. These are speculative and based on reports available online.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, "Anupamaa" airs on Star Plus.

Rupali made her acting debut at the early age of 7 for the film 1985 film Saaheb, followed by her father's venture, Balidan. She entered into the TV world with Sukanya in 2000 and has also appeared in Sanjivani and Bhabhi.

Later, she was seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii among others. In 2006, she participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss season 1.

She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. Rupali gave a voice-over in the animation film, Dashavatar back in 2008.