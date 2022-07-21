NewsEntertainmentTelevision
Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's dazzling dance performance at Mika Singh’s Mehendi in ‘Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’ - PICS

Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti: Rupali Ganguly will make a breathtaking entrance at singer Mika Singh’s Mehendi function with an overwhelming dance performance. 

New Delhi: Actress Rupali Ganguly, who has become a fan-favourite for brilliantly depicting the role of Anupamaa will now be seen gracing the show ‘Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’ with her stunning entry and an impressive dance performance on Star Bharat.

Rupali Ganguly will make a breathtaking entrance at singer Mika Singh’s Mehendi function with an overwhelming dance performance. This is going to be the most special moment of the episode as we will witness the epitome of beauty with brains adding more grandeur to the show. The king's Mehndi ceremony will unquestionably become more opulent and ethereal as a result of this.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Along with this, we will see Meet Mahal enhancing the episode with her dance performance. Followed by Meet, the other two ‘Rajkumaaris’ Prantika and Akanksha Puri will also present their dance performances that will definitely make your jaws drop. The most anticipating and mesmerising moment will arrive when we will see king Mika Singh himself singing at his Mehendi function. This demonstrates how joyful and enthusiastically he is performing his Mehendi Rasams.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At the same time, Mika is making every effort to comprehend the competitors and make the best decision possible while choosing his Vohti. Not only this, many big celebrities have come on the show so far to give tips related to marriage to Mika and help him in choosing the girl. Now, we are eager to find out who will be our Dulhe Raja Mika Singh's Raajkumari.

To know whom Mika Singh will choose as his 'Only Queen', stay tuned to 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti' from Monday to Friday at 8 pm only on Star Bharat

 

