Anupamaa episode update: Vanraj loses his job, Anupamaa gets more dance students

New Delhi: Rajan Shahi's 'Anupamaa' is giving the audience one twist after the other in the show. When Paritosh decided to leave home to stay away from all the drama happening in the house, Anupamaa said it all happened because of her and she is the one who should leave.

While Baa taunts Anupamaa for kids getting affected because of her decision, Babuji convinces her that she shouldn't take such a step and in fact those who have problems with her they should leave the house. So Anupamaa decides to stay but is worried about all that is happening in their house.

Meanwhile, Pakhi calls Samar and asks him to get her school uniform and books. She also tells him that they only have cornflakes at Kavya's house and asks him to get some breakfast for them. Kavya and Vanraj both overhear her conversation and though Kavya feels bad, she doesn't react because of Vanraj.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Samar informs Anupamaa that she has got a few new students who wants to learn dance and have even paid Rs 12000 in advance. While Anupamaa is overjoyed, Vanraj loses his job and is in shock. What will happen now? Will Kavya support Vanraj after this? Will the family get to know about this? And how will they react?

"Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.