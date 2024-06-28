Advertisement
Anupamaa Serial Twist: Aadhya To Meet Orphanage Friends In India

Anupamaa serial upcoming twist: Anuj and Anu will finally reunite as Aadhya will realise her mistake after visiting her orphanage. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Anupamaa serial upcoming twist: In today's episode Anupamaa and Anuj are advised by Shruti to get narrated again as they are made off each other and should stop trying to stay away from each other. Shruti even insists that Aadhya patch up with her mom Anupamaa and reminds her stays she is lucky to have a mother like Anu who loves her immensely. Shruti apologies to Anu and Anuj and even promises to rectify her mistake by telling the truth to Ms Smith. Anu is heartbroken that she broke Anuj and Shruti's engagement, while Anuj is in a dilemma as Aadhya continues to blame Anu.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj begs Anu to get back in life and confesses his love for her. She will be adamant to not return as Aadhya doesn't want her. Amid all this drama, Aadhya will visit her Aashram in Mumbai along with Shruti, where she will realise her mistake of keeping her parents Anuj and Anupamaa away due to the misunderstanding. Aadhya who was adopted from the orphanage hates her mom Anu as 5 years ago she prioritised Pari over her in the car accident.

Will Aadhya realise her mistake? Will she reunite MaAn? The ongoing track in Anupamaa is all about Anuj and Anu's reconciliation.

