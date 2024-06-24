Anupamaa Serial Twist: Anuj To Choose Anu Over Shruti? THIS Is What Happens Next

Anupamaa serial upcoming twist June 24: In today's episode of Rupali Ganguly's show, Anupamaa is shocked to see how Shruti targeted her professional career to destroy her with the help of Miss Smith. Shruti gets exposed in front of Anu as she planned the entire downfall of her as it was she who convinced Miss Smith to take the cockroach fiasco ahead and leak the news all over. Anupamaa slams her and calls her 'darpok' (coward) for planning things behind her back and having no courage to confront her. At the same time, Shruti hits back at Anu for ruining her life and trying to snatch her happiness.

Anu fails to expose Shruti due to Aadhya

In the upcoming episode, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) will drop the plan to expose Shruti in the truth and dare game. But Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will understand as he too is suspicious about Shruti as he sees her with Miss Smith. Anuj will choose Anu once again and will help her find the correct way to bring Shruti's (Sukirti Kandpal) ugly truth as they both do not want to hurt Aadhya.

Anu and Anuj protect their daughter Aadhya's feelings by hiding Shruti's ugly truth

Aadhya is very close to Shruti and both Anu and Anuj do not want her to be hurt after learning the truth. Anuj will help Anu to bring out the truth about Shruti and will apologise to his Anu as due to him she had to face the biggest downfall in her career. Anu and Amun decide to bring the truth to America after Titu and Dimpy's marriage.

Vanraj will be unable to bring Titu's past

Titu will reveal his past in front of the Shah family before marriage. Vanraj will fail to break his marriage with Dimpy. After Dimpy and Titu get married, Anu and Anuj will fly back to America to expose Shruti and Gulati.