Anupamaa Spoiler Alert! Will Vanraj marry Kavya in Anupamaa's presence? Watch

New Delhi: One of the most popular daily soaps, ‘Anupamaa’ will witness some major twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

In the recent high voltage episode, we saw Kavya standing in a bridal look and was worried as Vanraj went missing on their wedding day.

She tries her best to get him back and even threatens Anupamaa and Shah family to help her in getting Vanraj back, else she will file a police complaint against them.

Anupamaa, however, convinces Vanraj to marry her and saves everyone from the upcoming troubles and later, Vanraj agrees to it.

But according to the latest promo, it was quite evident that Vanraj has reached the venue and was standing in the mandap along with Kavya. Anupama comes and hands over her jewellery to Kavya and asks her to take care of the family.

Now it will be interesting to see whether Vanraj accepts Kavya as his wife or not? Whether he puts the sindoor or not. As it is still a mystery.

Meanwhile, Vanraj’s family isn’t really happy with this marriage and has even told him that they will not be attending the wedding. Although Anupama fans are eagerly waiting for this wedding to get called off, only time will tell what will happen next.

Will Kavya succeed in her game plan of marrying Vanraj or will be left empty-handed? For more such updates, stay tuned to your favourite show.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.