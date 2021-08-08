Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguli is called ‘garbage queen’ at home, know why

New Delhi: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguli is also popular for essaying the role of a thrifty middle-class housewife Monisha in the hit comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Rupali, who is being loved for portraying the role of Anupamaa, calls herself real-life Monisha as she is eco-friendly and tries to live a sustainable lifestyle.

“They call me garbage queen at home, because I’m extremely particular about reduce, reuse and recycle. I’m a real life Monisha, when it comes to this. I don’t let any food go to waste at home. I’m that woman who would reuse all the plastic bottles that come home, wear the same clothes time and again, because why not,” shares the actress with ETimes, stressing the importance of being eco-friendly.

Rupali further shared tips for being more environmentally conscious while making day-to-day choices. The actress called the traditional Indian way of living sustainable. “Historically Indians have been frugal in terms of living, using only as much is required. Now convenience has taken over our simple and sustainable ways of living. We used to wash clothes with our hands, we used buckets and a mug for bath, there was emphasis on ventilation – but all that is lost to the fast pace of living. In my life though, I take steps to use the same old methods. I don’t wear silk, prefer cotton instead, make sure to carry my six bottles of water on shoot, instead of getting disposable water.”

Rupali credits Ratna Pathak Shah, who played the role of a high-society, fashionable mother-in-law Maya in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai for making her more environmentally conscious. “Ratna Ben is also serious about these causes. She was the one who told me beta you can remove makeup with just two tissue papers, why waste the whole roll? So now, I use one tissue roll for the whole week, unlike some others who can use it up in one day. I don’t use it for wiping hands, I carry a napkin to do so,” revealed Rupali.