Anupamaa's Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah's bold shower pic goes viral, fans say 'hottie'!

New Delhi: TV star Nidhi Shah, best known for her role in the show Anupamaa, had recently dropped a jaw-dropping, bold picture on Instagram and fans are still going crazy over it. In the picture, the young actress can be seen wearing a black bralette, and drenched in water.

The actress looked beautiful in a no make-up look and posed gracefully for the camera.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "She was soaking up happiness, drenched in love."

Check out her sizzling picture:

Niddhi Shah, who plays Kinjal Shah in the show Anupamaa is quite popular on social media and has a whopping 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Speaking about her character on the show, Nidhi had told Pinkvilla in an interview that she considers Kinjal to be an extension of her real self.

She said, "Nidhi and Kinjal are now an extension of one another. Sometimes, I carry the expectations of Kinjal even in my everyday life. Professionally, I have only gotten better. This show is brilliantly written, and every character is portrayed by stellar actors. Very grateful to everything, Anupamaa."

The show Anupamaa is a big hit among audiences and has a huge fan following. TV star Rupali Ganguli essays the lead role in the show. She is well-known for her character in the 2000s sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ and many other shows such as ‘Sanjivani’ and ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’.