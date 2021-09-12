हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nidhi Shah

Anupamaa's Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah's bold shower pic goes viral, fans say 'hottie'!

TV star Nidhi Shah, best known for her role in Anupamaa, had recently dropped a jaw-dropping, bold picture that set the internet on fire.

Anupamaa&#039;s Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah&#039;s bold shower pic goes viral, fans say &#039;hottie&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Nidhi Shah

New Delhi: TV star Nidhi Shah, best known for her role in the show Anupamaa, had recently dropped a jaw-dropping, bold picture on Instagram and fans are still going crazy over it. In the picture, the young actress can be seen wearing a black bralette, and drenched in water. 

The actress looked beautiful in a no make-up look and posed gracefully for the camera.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "She was soaking up happiness, drenched in love." 

Check out her sizzling picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nidhi Shah (@nidz_20)

 

Niddhi Shah, who plays Kinjal Shah in the show Anupamaa is quite popular on social media and has a whopping 1.3 million followers on Instagram. 

Speaking about her character on the show, Nidhi had told Pinkvilla in an interview that she considers Kinjal to be an extension of her real self.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nidhi Shah (@nidz_20)

 

She said, "Nidhi and Kinjal are now an extension of one another. Sometimes, I carry the expectations of Kinjal even in my everyday life. Professionally, I have only gotten better. This show is brilliantly written, and every character is portrayed by stellar actors. Very grateful to everything, Anupamaa."

The show Anupamaa is a big hit among audiences and has a huge fan following. TV star Rupali Ganguli essays the lead role in the show. She is well-known for her character in the 2000s sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ and many other shows such as ‘Sanjivani’ and ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’. 

