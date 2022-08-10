NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Anupmaa’ star Rupali Ganguly ties rakhi to Akshay Kumar, reveals first time she tied rakhi to ‘Raksha Bandhan’ star in 1992

"It was back in 1992 when I started tying 'Rakhi' to him," shares Rupali Ganguli about her bond with Akshay Kumar.

Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:54 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

‘Anupmaa’ star Rupali Ganguly ties rakhi to Akshay Kumar, reveals first time she tied rakhi to ‘Raksha Bandhan’ star in 1992

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has a rakhi sister and it is 'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly. Rupali will be seen tying a rakhi to Akshay and talking about her first meeting with him. Akshay is coming on the sets of the reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' to promote his film 'Raksha Bandhan'.

While both Akshay and Rupali celebrate rakhi, the 'Anupamaa' fame calls him her 'rakhi brother'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Rupali says: "Akshay and I go way back. He is my rakhi-brother. We lost touch for a while when he became such a big personality. It gets a bit awkward after a while."

Talking about her first meeting with Akshay, she says: "It was back in 1992 when I started tying 'Rakhi' to him, and in 2022, I got to see him again and tie another 'rakhi', all thanks to the show."

During the show, families that are part of daily fictional dramas compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as 'The Best Parivaar'.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ that also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. The family drama is directed by Anand L Rai.

Live Tv

EntertainmentAkshay KumarRupali GangulyAnupmaaRaksha BandhanRavivaar with Star Parivaar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC
DNA Video
DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
DNA Video
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?