April Fool's Day 2023: Top TV Actors Reveal Their Hilarious Pranks

New Delhi: On April Fool’s Day, which is celebrated annually on 1st April, is widely popular for playing pranks. It disrupts your routine schedule in a fun way. &TV artists including Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna, Doosri Maa), Gazal Sood (Kate Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) recollect some hilarious memories of pranking their co-stars.

Aayudh Bhanushali, essaying Krishna, shares, “On the sets, people refer to me as a prankster. I leave no opportunity to prank on my co-stars and make others laugh. My mother occasionally gets upset with my naughtiness, but April Fool's Day (laughs) should be an exception. I am closest to Neha Didi (Neha Joshi), who plays my mother in the show. My pranks irritate her. Recently, we were shooting for an intense scene and the moment they called us for the scene, I splattered ink on her saree. I will never forget her expression at the time. She got so panicked that she called our Assistant Director and requested a change, as she was wearing a light-coloured saree. But the ink vanished soon. I was rolling on the floor with laughter. It was a gel ink that disappeared completely. I am planning a prank with her for April Fool's Day this year, but I won't reveal it here because it won't have the desired effect (laughs).”

Gazal Sood essaying Kate Singh, says, “On our set, Yogesh Ji (Daroga Happu Singh) is a prankster. He always makes us laugh with his funny pranks. But one day, I decided to play a prank on him, and it went well (laughs). While shooting a scene, I said, ‘Aapki mucche thodi tedhi lag rahi hai’. He quickly called his makeup artist and asked him to fix it. After a while, I told him again, ‘Aapki mooche abhi bhi thodi tedhi lag rahi hai’. He asked for a mirror and requested the makeup artist to fix it again. He became so conscious after a while that he began asking me if the moustaches are fine. He also went to our director and ask if the moustaches looked fine in cameras to which he replied, ‘theek lag rahi hai, par aap phirse fix karna chaho to kar sakte ho’. He kept checking his moustaches over and over. It was hilarious. During pack-up, I finally admitted to him that nothing was wrong and that I was just playing a joke on him. He got irritated, but soon burst into laughter.”

Rohitashv Gour essaying Manmohan Tiwari, shares, “For me, April Fool's Day is a celebration. I never let go an opportunity to play a joke on my loved ones. For one of our tracks, I had to take on the role of Angoori, played by Shubhangi Atre. I was made to resemble her by donning her saree, makeup, and, most importantly, her hairstyle. So, everyone was making fun of my outfit that day. I decided to make fun of them. Whenever they called Shubhangi for her take, I used to go and stand in the frame. They initially thought I was mistaken, but I made a point of repeating it until they were irritated. This was something Shubhnagi Ji and I worked on together. In addition, when they called my character Tiwari Ji for takes, I didn't get up or react. I only went to the frame when they said, ‘Angoori frame mein aao’. I confused my director and his assistants, as well as our other co-stars, to the point where they asked me to stop. Till date everyone remembers this joke and the fun we had (laughs).”



Watch Doosri Maa at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV