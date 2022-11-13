topStoriesenglish
Archana Gautam hugs Shiv Thakare as she re-enters Bigg Boss house after eviction- Watch

Archana Gautam is back inside the Bigg Boss house after her eviction due to a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. She hugged co-contestant Shiv whom she had slapped during the fight.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 07:20 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: After all the melodrama and huge fights that took place between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare inside the `Bigg Boss 16` house that led to her elimination, the politician-cum-actress has again entered the house. In the previous episode, a heated argument broke out between Archana and Shiv after which she slapped him and even went on to hold him by the neck. Later, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia demanded her eviction from the show. Archana was later eliminated because of the physical fight with Shiv.

It all started when Tina Datta blamed her for hiding sugar and tissue paper. Now, the latest promo dropped by the channel shows her making a comeback, saying: "Mayke gayi thi, sasural vaaps aa gayi (went home and now back to in-laws place)." The clip showing her comeback to the show has been captioned as, “Archana ke wapis aane se hua dhamaal, ab kya hoga ghar mein naya bawaal?”

But the other contestants have mixed reactions on her comeback. Shiv, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and other housemates were disappointed. Sajid Khan says: "Voh hadd paar karegi kahi na kahi (she will definitely cross the limit somewhere)." Nimrit adds, "Let`s wait and watch. Yehi toh maza hai (this is fun)."

See the clip here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Archana also knows that many contestants are not happy to see her back and she was seen saying the same to the other contestants. However, during the `Weekend Ka Vaar`, Salman Khan slammed Shiv for unnecessarily provoking Archana and for the entire fight.

`Bigg Boss 16` airs on Colors. 

