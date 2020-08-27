Are you a fantasy series fan? Here's what to watch on OTT platforms

New Delhi: If you like to watch the fantasy series and dramas on-screen then surely our today's compilation will come handy to you. While you are at home, most of the time these days - working, or not - pick up these fantasy series on OTT giants to explore a new side of entertainment.

Take a look here:

The Boys

Based on the comic with the same name by Garth Ennies and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a dark comedy sci-fi show for all the nerds out there. This series revolves around a world where superheroes are ones the world needs saving from. The highly-awaited second season premiers on September 4, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Cursed

Inspired by the fantasy novel written by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, this Netflix Original is only the show in this list that is women-centric. The series revolves around the life of a young female named Nimue, who is believed to be cursed by her villagers.

Supernatural

Starring Jared and Jensen as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, Supernatural, is a fantasy and horror series where two brothers try to hunt the supernatural in order to follow their father’s footsteps on Amazon Prime Video. It is also the longest-running fantasy series in television history, with 14 seasons.

Mandalorian

Based on the universe of George Lucas’s Star Wars, The Mandalorian on Disney + Hotstar features Pedro Pascal as a nameless armoured bounty hunter and lone gunfighter in the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, with an adorable Baby Yoda that made everyone go aww.

Lucifer

This Netflix Original series sees a very bored, unhappy and restless Lord of the Hell named Lucifer, played by Tom Ellies, who one day decides to leave his home and experience the human world. Quite intriguing, right?