हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition

Are you an OTT addict? Watch these top 5 films and shows on your mobile phones

Who needs a big screen when you can watch everything under the sky on your smartphone? The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition has a host of shows and movies which you can watch on your cell phone.

Are you an OTT addict? Watch these top 5 films and shows on your mobile phones

New Delhi: Who needs a big screen when you can watch everything under the sky on your smartphone? The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition has a host of shows and movies which you can watch on your cell phone.

 You are literally just a tap away from your next binge watch or when you are in dire need of a break. The OTT addicts can watch it on the Amazon Prime Video app.

Take a look at the best 5 films and shows available on Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition:

American Gods

This Neil Geiman’s adaptation will make you question everything you thought was real and fantasy. The sci-fi series stars Ricky Whittle and Emily Browning in the lead roles.

Sylvie’s Love 

This American drama film, directed by Eugene Ashe, will take you back to the 60’s era, where television and gramophones were the most updated source of entertainment. This movie is all about how a woman has different roles to play and many expectations to fulfil, but amidst all this, she never forgets to lose her own identity. Tessa Thompson played Sylvie’s character and showed everyone exactly why they must prioritize themselves as well. 

The Lie 

Who doesn’t love to watch a psychological thriller film which sends you chills down your spine? The Lie will surely keep you in a confounded state and keep the fine line between truth and lie ambiguous right till the very end. It has been directed by Veena Sud and stars Mireille Enos.

Evil Eye

The high and adrenaline rush you get when you watch a horror movie all alone is unparalleled and inexpressible. The Evil eye is an American 2020 horror film, directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani, starring Sarita Choudhury. This modern-age scary film will take you on a ride with a possessive mother with a strong intuition and a daughter. 

Yearly Departed 

This show is a humorous take on the year that 2020 was. Starring, Natasha Rothwell, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison and hosted by Phoebe Robinson, Yearly Departed will take you on a hilarious ride in 2020 and all the things that we have lost and found this year. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amazon Prime Video Mobile EditionAmazon Prime Videoweb seriesOTTfilmsAmazonmobileEvil Eyesylvie's loveyearly departedthe lie
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni lashes out at Rakhi Sawant, Sonali Phogat confesses liking him!
  • 1,05,27,683Confirmed
  • 1,51,918Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M17S

Badi Bahas: Will the dispute over agricultural laws end with the 9th dialogue?