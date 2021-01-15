Are you an OTT addict? Watch these top 5 films and shows on your mobile phones

New Delhi: Who needs a big screen when you can watch everything under the sky on your smartphone? The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition has a host of shows and movies which you can watch on your cell phone.

You are literally just a tap away from your next binge watch or when you are in dire need of a break. The OTT addicts can watch it on the Amazon Prime Video app.

Take a look at the best 5 films and shows available on Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition:

American Gods

This Neil Geiman’s adaptation will make you question everything you thought was real and fantasy. The sci-fi series stars Ricky Whittle and Emily Browning in the lead roles.

Sylvie’s Love

This American drama film, directed by Eugene Ashe, will take you back to the 60’s era, where television and gramophones were the most updated source of entertainment. This movie is all about how a woman has different roles to play and many expectations to fulfil, but amidst all this, she never forgets to lose her own identity. Tessa Thompson played Sylvie’s character and showed everyone exactly why they must prioritize themselves as well.

The Lie

Who doesn’t love to watch a psychological thriller film which sends you chills down your spine? The Lie will surely keep you in a confounded state and keep the fine line between truth and lie ambiguous right till the very end. It has been directed by Veena Sud and stars Mireille Enos.

Evil Eye

The high and adrenaline rush you get when you watch a horror movie all alone is unparalleled and inexpressible. The Evil eye is an American 2020 horror film, directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani, starring Sarita Choudhury. This modern-age scary film will take you on a ride with a possessive mother with a strong intuition and a daughter.

Yearly Departed

This show is a humorous take on the year that 2020 was. Starring, Natasha Rothwell, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison and hosted by Phoebe Robinson, Yearly Departed will take you on a hilarious ride in 2020 and all the things that we have lost and found this year.