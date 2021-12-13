हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani all set to host 'India's Got Talent'

India's Got Talent is coming back and the great news is that the new season will witness Arjun Bijlani as its host. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir roped in as judges of the show.

Arjun Bijlani all set to host &#039;India&#039;s Got Talent&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Arjun Bijlani of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' fame is all set to join the talent based reality show, 'India's Got Talent' as a host.

With Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir roped in as judges, Arjun Bijlani be seen hosting the show.

 

Sharing excitement on hosting the show, Arjun shares: "I am elated to have received the opportunity to host such a prestigious show like 'India's Got Talent'. Moreover, my excitement has been doubled because I would be sharing the same platform like our amazing panel of judges."

 

"I have been such a big fan of Shilpa maam and Kirron maam, it's surreal that I would be interacting with them on 'India's Got Talent'. I hope the viewers enjoy the show as much as all of us and I wish the participants all the best as they give it their all to win the grand trophy," he adds.

'India's Got Talent' will be starting soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun Bijlaninew hostIndia's Got TalentShilpa Shetty KundraBadshahKirron KherManoj Muntashirreality show
Next
Story

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s stunning ENGAGEMENT pics are viral; netizens cannot keep calm!

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Grand Inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor