Arjun Bijlani all set to host 'India's Got Talent'

Arjun Bijlani of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' fame is all set to join the talent based reality show, 'India's Got Talent' as a host.

With Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir roped in as judges, Arjun Bijlani be seen hosting the show.

Sharing excitement on hosting the show, Arjun shares: "I am elated to have received the opportunity to host such a prestigious show like 'India's Got Talent'. Moreover, my excitement has been doubled because I would be sharing the same platform like our amazing panel of judges."

"I have been such a big fan of Shilpa maam and Kirron maam, it's surreal that I would be interacting with them on 'India's Got Talent'. I hope the viewers enjoy the show as much as all of us and I wish the participants all the best as they give it their all to win the grand trophy," he adds.

'India's Got Talent' will be starting soon on Sony Entertainment Television.