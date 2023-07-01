Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma Walk The Streets Of Delhi To Promote Their Show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti'

New Delhi: Carrying on its 30-year legacy of regaling audiences with stories they get hooked onto and introducing characters that become India’s favorite dinner-table companions, India’s leading broadcaster, ZEE TV is all set to present a fresh, exciting drama that explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Produced by ‘Studio LSD Productions’ and starring the dynamic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti, 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' is all set to ignite everyone’s souls with its powerful narrative. Based in the spiritual capital of India – Varanasi, the show explores whether Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love.

The promos of the show have already generated a lot of buzz, leaving viewers eagerly waiting for the show which premieres on 3rd of July and will air every day from Monday to Sunday, at 7.30 pm on Zee TV.



In the run-up to its launch, the channel introduced the key characters of the show in special episodes of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan called ‘Rishton Ka Mahasangam’. With both the shows being produced by Studio LSD and set to air back-to-back on the channel, the immensely popular Radha Mohan was the ideal platform to give viewers a first glimpse of the new show and a chance to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of both the narratives before the latter’s premiere.



Apart from a differentiated introduction of its main protagonist, Zee TV also hosted a grand launch event in New Delhi where they brought to life the stories of the lead protagonists, Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma, in front of the media. After the press conference, both the leads also visited prominent locations in the city, leaving fans and onlookers in awe of their star power. A bunch of fans also interacted with them and they shared a few delightful moments from their visit on their respective social media handles.



About 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti,' Arjun Bijlani said, "Getting a chance to play a character like Shiv, which is beautifully written and helps me showcase my range of acting, is an incredible opportunity that I couldn’t let go of. That’s actually one of the major reasons why I took up a fiction show after a gap of 4 years. I must add that the overwhelming response we received during our visit to Delhi, with fans showering us with their love and affection, only adds to my confidence that I’ve taken the right decision to return. The love and excitement shown by our fans is proof of the anticipation surrounding the show and I can’t wait to take them on an epic journey through the show."



Adding to it, actress Nikki Sharma quoted, "It's truly a privilege for me to be a part of this incredible and beautiful tale of love and healing, which I believe will make a place in everyone’s heart. I’ve had a wonderful time with the cast and crew and we have all developed a great rapport amongst us in a short span of time. Shakti’s character has been very well written and I have got utmost creative satisfaction while shooting for this show. In fact, I also got tons of compliments after the first promo went on air and seeing the incredible amount of love in Delhi, I was on cloud nine. It's heartwarming to see the immense excitement for the show and we can’t wait to present the show to all our fans and followers."



While the excitement around Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti is growing day by day, stay tuned as the show will take viewers on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride with its gripping storyline and talented cast.



Tune into the much-awaited premiere of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' on 3rd July at 7.30 pm, only on Zee TV.



cre Trending Stories