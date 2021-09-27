Arjun Bijlani wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, says ‘big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career’

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Bijlani won the Rohit Shetty hosted stunt based reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and bagged the coveted trophy, INR 20 lakhs and a brand new car. The actor narrowly defeated actress Divyanka Tripathi to bag the trophy. There was a difference of mere 20 seconds in the speed of them completing the finale task. Actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who was also the finalist, aborted the last stunt on the show.

Sharing his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey, Arjun shared a long post on Instagram. “Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show . I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11 . In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters . They have had an equally great one,” wrote the actor.

The actor thanked everyone who was part of his journey on the show, “I wana thank the stunt team of kkk for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting. Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor. Thank you @colorstv .thank you #capetown”.

Arjun finally thanked his fans and Almighty for the win, “a big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career.you all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya #kkk11”.

The news of Arjun winning the reality based stunt show has been doing the rounds since his wife posted pictures of a party hosted by them after Arjun’s win.