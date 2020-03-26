Arshad Warsi starrer 'Asur' actress happy with the positive response - Check Twitter reactions

New Delhi: The Indian audience is ready to savour a variety of cinematic experience, be it on celluloid or digital. The OTT has emerged as one of the fastest-growing platforms and today you only be living under a rock, if you haven't surfed the latest web-series on the block.

So, the latest one to join the long list of must-watch web-series during your time home is 'Asur' starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra amongst various other faces. The plot is new as it happens to be a mythological thriller directed by Oni Sen.

Media professional turned actress, Bhawna Munjal also plays a pivotal part in the crime thriller and feels ecstatic about her big break and debut on the digital platform. Talking about her experience of working in 'Asur', she said, "First is always special, it was a great opportunity to be part of such an acclaimed series. Web series are a great way to show ur craft and I am happy the kind of response this series and my work has received."

She is seen playing a news anchor in the web-series. Bhawna has previously done theatre and featured in a short film titled 'Mishti Doi'.

Netizens have hailed 'Asur' online. Check out a few reactions:

Asur was literally one of the best whodunnit thrillers I've seen.

"Jab Kalyug apni charan seema par hoga, toh acche log bhrasht hojayenge" These lines, I got chills. The content is full of brilliance, surprise & shocks. It Deserves more appreciation!

#Asur is a perfect blend of Forensic science & Indian mythology. It deserves more appreciation! A very powerful & grippy storyline! I won't complain now why @BarunSobtiSays is not working on ITV as usual if He is doing such fantastic work

It revolves around the serial killings shocking the prime characters and how our mythology has been intertwined as a sub-plot keeps you hooked.

Time for some binge-watch!