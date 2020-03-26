हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asur

Arshad Warsi starrer 'Asur' actress happy with the positive response - Check Twitter reactions

Netizens have hailed 'Asur' online. It revolves around the serial killings shocking the prime characters and how our mythology has been intertwined as a sub-plot keeps you hooked. 

Arshad Warsi starrer &#039;Asur&#039; actress happy with the positive response - Check Twitter reactions

New Delhi: The Indian audience is ready to savour a variety of cinematic experience, be it on celluloid or digital. The OTT has emerged as one of the fastest-growing platforms and today you only be living under a rock, if you haven't surfed the latest web-series on the block. 

So, the latest one to join the long list of must-watch web-series during your time home is 'Asur' starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra amongst various other faces. The plot is new as it happens to be a mythological thriller directed by Oni Sen. 

Media professional turned actress, Bhawna Munjal also plays a pivotal part in the crime thriller and feels ecstatic about her big break and debut on the digital platform. Talking about her experience of working in 'Asur', she said, "First is always special, it was a great opportunity to be part of such an acclaimed series. Web series are a great way to show ur craft and I am happy the kind of response this series and my work has received."

She is seen playing a news anchor in the web-series. Bhawna has previously done theatre and featured in a short film titled 'Mishti Doi'.

Netizens have hailed 'Asur' online. Check out a few reactions:

It revolves around the serial killings shocking the prime characters and how our mythology has been intertwined as a sub-plot keeps you hooked. 

Time for some binge-watch!

 

Tags:
AsurAsur web seriesArshad WarsiBarun Sobti
Next
Story

Big Ganga tops charts again with its special Holi line-up 'Faguaa' garnering highest viewership

Must Watch

PT6M41S

Big Breaking: New Corona cases from Noida