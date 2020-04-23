Arth- A culture fest is back with an online format

After a successful season 2 in Kolkata and Delhi and keeping in consideration the current lockdown, Zee Live is all set to launch the Online format of Arth: A Culture Fest starting April 22, 2020.

Arth- A Culture fest aims to keep its audiences entertained in the comfort and safety of their homes. From kids constructively engaged through storytelling sessions in collaboration with Karadi Tales to generic infotainment, Arth has covered it all with a perfect line up which will be Live on the YouTube Channel of Zee News from Wednesday, 22nd April to Friday, 24th April from 3:30 pm to 4:45 pm. These are one of a kind interactive session on storytelling, history, literature, culture, art, etc. where one can engage and interact with the Authors, Historians and Artists.

The first week will include eminent speakers like Amish Tripathi, Kishwar Desai and Methil Devika. The idea is to spread the love for literature and art even in the lockdown period and keep the audience entertained at the same time. The schedule for the live sessions is as below:

Storytelling in association with Karadi Tales – 3:30 pm to 4 pm – On 22nd April, Malavika PC will do a story on Bablu and the Mouse. On 23rd April, Janaki Sabesh is narrating Little Vinayak and on 24th April, Chitra Soundar will narrate Farmer Falgu.

Panel Discussions – 4 pm to 4:45 pm- On 22nd April there is a session on Demystifying our Gods: Amish Tripathi in conversation with DK Hari & Hema Hari. On 23rd April, Glimpse of history- Jallianwala Bagh, 1919: The Real Story by Kishwar Desai. And on 24th April there is a session on Decoding the Indian Classical Dance – Mohiniyattam by Mehil Devika.

Arth – A Culture Fest is a first of its kind multi regional culture festival that aims to Rediscover, Reconnect with and Revisit India through art, culture, literature, politics, society, music, dance & cuisine. The festival reflects the richness of India, one of the world's oldest civilizations. Arth also showcases India's history, geography, languages, scientific achievements and artistic contributions.

Shreyasi Goenka, Founder and Director, Arth, said: “With everyone locked in their home and social distancing becoming the new norm, it is important to stay calm, introspect, meditate and stay optimistic. We at Zee want to help bring positivity in these difficult times. Launching Arth through an Online format is one such initiative and we are extremely delighted about it. Through this initiative, we wish to use the values and richness of Indian Art, History, Literature and Culture and inspire people to look inward and discover what we as Indians stand for, what we are forgetting, what we criticize and why and ultimately, how we can all move forward. We also endeavour to educate the children on the power of our Indian Mythology so that their understand their roots and learn from the lessons of the past”

Swaroop Banerjee, COO & Business Head of Zee Live quoted, “Just about two months ago, we wrapped up Arth, that has in just two years, grown to become one of the most prominent cultural celebrations of India, in Delhi. The festival that saw over 20000 attendees on the ground and some of the most respected people in Indian culture, politics, music and literature as speakers.

We are now, along with our community or artists and academicians, taking Arth to people's homes in these tough times and using the wonders of Indian art and culture as a means to heal and survive this pandemic together.”

Shobha Viswanath, Publisher, Karadi Tales said "Staying at home with energetic kids we know, can be a challenge. Ever since we opened up the treasure trove of our stories at Kathawithkaradi, children, parents and grandparents have been looking forward to every evening to experience the rich narrative, visuals and music which is the hallmark of Karadi Tales. Hope we have been able to brighten up their lives during these COVID times!"