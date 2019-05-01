close

Game of Thrones

Arya Stark's 'Not Today' dialogue from 'Game of Thrones' season 8 unleashes a meme fest on Twitter

Arya Stark's famous dialogue, 'Not Today' from the latest episode of Game of Thrones has invited a meme fest on Twitter 

Arya Stark&#039;s &#039;Not Today&#039; dialogue from &#039;Game of Thrones&#039; season 8 unleashes a meme fest on Twitter

New Delhi: If you have watched episode 3 of fantasy television series 'Game of Thrones' season 8, chances are that you are rallying for Arya Stark to be the queen of the seven kingdoms!

Arya Stark's famous dialogue, 'Not Today' from the latest episode has invited a meme fest on Twitter and we bet they will make you go ROFL!

Check out some of these memes on Twitter:

We bet that made you laugh!

'Game of Thrones' is a fantasy television series that is currently airing its season 8. This is the final season of the epic show that is popular all across the globe.

The final season consists of 6 episodes in total with episode 3 being the latest one to have been aired. After this, 3 more episodes are left in which the much-awaited battle for the Iron Throne will be fought.

As the season, as well as the show, comes to an end on May 19, we will hopefully be getting the answer to 'Who will sit on the Iron Throne?'; a question every GOT fan as been asking around these days.

Game of ThronesGOTGame of thrones memesarya starkArya Stark memes
Game of Thrones cinematographer defends 'dark' episode

