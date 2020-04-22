हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramayan

As ‘Ramayan’ ends, let’s take a look at some postcard-worthy pics from the sets

The last episode of ‘Ramayan’ aired over the weekend and now, it has left a void in the hearts of the audiences. Hence, we thought of taking a trip down the memory lane and treat everyone to some of the million-dollar pictures from the sets of the show.

As ‘Ramayan’ ends, let’s take a look at some postcard-worthy pics from the sets
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dipikachikhliatopiwala

New Delhi: The super-hit mythological show ‘Ramayan’ returned to television, got a blockbuster welcome, and struck a chord with the audience for the second time. Doordarshan’s decision to re-run it amid the coronavirus lockdown was hailed by one and all and for many of us, it was a chance to relive our childhood days.

The last episode of ‘Ramayan’ aired over the weekend and now, it has left a void in the hearts of the audiences. Hence, we thought of taking a trip down the memory lane and treat everyone to some of the million-dollar pictures from the sets of the show.

‘Ramayan’ starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sita was played by Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri featured as Lakshman. Since the show started airing, the trio have shared some rare and unseen BTS pictures and here, we have got them collated for you. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Memories

A post shared by Arun Govil (@siyaramkijai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Those Amazing days

A post shared by Arun Govil (@siyaramkijai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jai Siya Ram

A post shared by Arun Govil (@siyaramkijai) on

Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ is over three-decade-old. It made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. ‘Uttar Ramayan’ has now replaced ‘Ramayan’ while other top-rated shows such as ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Circus’, ‘Shaktimaan’ and comedy-dramas ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’ continue to air, much to the delight of the audiences.

Tags:
Ramayanramayan memoriesramayan old picsArun GovilDipika ChikhaliaSunil Lahri
Next
Story

Ekta Kapoor transfers money to Mumbai-based paparazzi’s accounts amid coronavirus crisis
Corona Meter
  • 19984Confirmed
  • 3870Discharged
  • 640Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M44S

Taal Thok Ke Spl Edition: Harsh punishment to those who misbehaves Medical staff