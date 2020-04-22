As ‘Ramayan’ ends, let’s take a look at some postcard-worthy pics from the sets

New Delhi: The super-hit mythological show ‘Ramayan’ returned to television, got a blockbuster welcome, and struck a chord with the audience for the second time. Doordarshan’s decision to re-run it amid the coronavirus lockdown was hailed by one and all and for many of us, it was a chance to relive our childhood days.

The last episode of ‘Ramayan’ aired over the weekend and now, it has left a void in the hearts of the audiences. Hence, we thought of taking a trip down the memory lane and treat everyone to some of the million-dollar pictures from the sets of the show.

‘Ramayan’ starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sita was played by Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri featured as Lakshman. Since the show started airing, the trio have shared some rare and unseen BTS pictures and here, we have got them collated for you. Take a look:

Happy Ram Navami to all friends and well wisher I pray to God to keep all of you healthy happy successful peaceful in life and save you from killer disease Corona look after yourself

pic.twitter.com/fr1YMIkmBE — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 2, 2020

Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ is over three-decade-old. It made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. ‘Uttar Ramayan’ has now replaced ‘Ramayan’ while other top-rated shows such as ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Circus’, ‘Shaktimaan’ and comedy-dramas ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’ continue to air, much to the delight of the audiences.