Asha Negi

Asha Negi was told to 'get married as she is getting old', actress comes up with a fitting response

Many people, including celebs from the TV industry, came out in support of Asha Negi and lashed out at the troll for the "horrible" message.

Asha Negi was told to &#039;get married as she is getting old&#039;, actress comes up with a fitting response
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ashanegi

New Delhi: TV actress Asha Negi just showed the internet who's the boss after she gave a befitting response to a troll who asked her to "get married because she was getting old". On her 31st birthday in August, Asha shared a few pictures from one of her previous trips and wrote about her experience of visiting the place and expressed gratitude to those who wished her. Many people shared birthday messages for Ankita in the comment section, but a troll decided to post about her age.

Asha took a screenshot of the message and pasted it over her photo and shared a new post which said, "When it's a case of cyber bullying but the humour is too on point!! Dost humour ke 100 points magar is soch ka kya karein?"

Many people, including celebs from the TV industry, came out in support of Asha and lashed out at the troll for the "horrible" message.

Take a look at Asha Negi's post here:

That's one troll down!

Asha Negi is a well-known TV star. She played a pivotal role in 'Pavitra Rishta'. She also has two web shows - 'Abhay 2' and 'Baarish' - on her resume.

Asha Negi
